Australian Open 2022: Berrettini outlasts Monfils to set up Nadal clash in semis

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini found a higher gear in the face of a heroic fightback from France's Gael Monfils to script a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2 win on Tuesday and become the first Italian man to reach the Australian Open semifinals.

The 25-year-old, who reached last year's final at Wimbledon, will take on 20-time major winner Rafael Nadal of Spain for a place in Sunday's final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Berrettini seemed to be cruising to his third straight-sets win over the flamboyant Frenchman when he won the first two sets but the 35-year-old former world number six forced a deciding set at the floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

After an intense battle of three hours and 49 minutes and the clock closing in on 1 AM local time, the 25-year-old Italian sealed the contest on his third match point when Monfils found the net on a forehand return.