Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Karan Singh misses Paris 2024 quota, loses in final

Karan Singh missed his chance to secure a Paris 2024 spot after losing to China’s Chenpeng 2-15 in the men’s sabre final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024 on Saturday.

Earlier, Karan pulled a big upset against second seeded Musa Aymuratov of Uzbekistan 15-14, before this the Indian defeated Thailand’s Voragun 15-12 to reach the semifinal.

Indian Olympian Bhavani Devi, who was the first Indian fencer ever to enter the Olympics after ensuring a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, will be in action at the qualifiers on Sunday.