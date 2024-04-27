MagazineBuy Print

Fencing Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024: Karan Singh misses Paris 2024 quota, loses in final

Karan Singh missed his chance to secure a Paris 2024 spot after losing to China’s Chenpeng 2-15 in the men’s sabre final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 20:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karan Singh misses Paris 2024 Olympic quota.
Karan Singh misses Paris 2024 Olympic quota. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Karan Singh
infoIcon

Karan Singh misses Paris 2024 Olympic quota. | Photo Credit: Instagram | Karan Singh

Karan Singh missed his chance to secure a Paris 2024 spot after losing to China’s Chenpeng 2-15 in the men’s sabre final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024 on Saturday.

Earlier, Karan pulled a big upset against second seeded Musa Aymuratov of Uzbekistan 15-14, before this the Indian defeated Thailand’s Voragun 15-12 to reach the semifinal.

Indian Olympian Bhavani Devi, who was the first Indian fencer ever to enter the Olympics after ensuring a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, will be in action at the qualifiers on Sunday.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

