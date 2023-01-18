Tennis

Australian Open 2023: Top seed Swiatek eases past Osorio to book round three berth

In a match played with the roof closed because of rain, the Polish player was broken when serving for the match at 5-1 but sealed victory two games later.

AP
18 January, 2023 09:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier of Germany in their first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2023.

MELBOURNE

Top seed Iga Swiatek eased into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday as she beat Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-2, 6-3.

The reigning French Open and US Open champion will now play either Bianca Andreescu of Canada, the former US Open champion, or Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

“I think it was much tougher than the score says,” Swiatek said. “ It was really intense physically. She didn’t give me many points for free.

“It was tough but I am happy that I was consistent in being proactive,” she added. “I’m pretty happy that I won and can play the next round.”

There will be no play on the outside courts until at least 1.30pm local time because of rain.

Follow Us