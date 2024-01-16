MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought

The 30-year-old American, who won the U.S. Open in 2017, won five straight games from 2-0 down in the opening set and eased through the second to clinch victory in just under an hour.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 10:12 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

Sloane Stephens of the United States plays a forehand in their round one singles match against Olivia Gadecki of Australia.
Sloane Stephens of the United States plays a forehand in their round one singles match against Olivia Gadecki of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sloane Stephens of the United States plays a forehand in their round one singles match against Olivia Gadecki of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sloane Stephens picked up her first win at the Australian Open since 2019 when she beat wild-card entry Olivia Gadecki 6-3, 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

The 30-year-old American, who won the U.S. Open in 2017, won five straight games from 2-0 down in the opening set and eased through the second to clinch victory in just under an hour.

“Really pleased with the way I played,” said Stephens, who reached the semifinals of the event in 2013 but who has lost in the first round in seven of her past eight visits to Melbourne.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“I’ve been working a lot on making the opponents play. I think that’s something I had got away from. Pleased with the win.”

Men’s second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz begin their title bids later Tuesday.

Alcaraz, last year’s Wimbledon winner, plays Richard Gasquet in the last match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

