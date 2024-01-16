Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two

The third day of the Australian Open 2024 witnessed a monumental upset, as India’s Sumit Nagal toppled the 31st seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

This historic win marks Nagal’s first victory against a Top 50 player and propels him to the second round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

Bublik, known for his flamboyant shot-making and unpredictable style, entered the match as the heavy favourite. However, Nagal, ranked 137th in the world, displayed remarkable composure and resilience from the outset.

He neutralised Bublik’s power with consistent baseline play and capitalised on the Kazakh’s unforced errors. Nagal served with confidence throughout the match, putting pressure on Bublik’s return game and dictating the rallies.

The first set was a tight affair, with both players breaking each other’s servers. However, Nagal seized his opportunity at 5-4, breaking Bublik’s serve to claim the opener 6-4. This seemed to break Bublik’s momentum, as Nagal surged ahead in the second set, taking it 6-2 with a dominant display of aggressive baseline tennis.

After two shaky sets, Bublik finally steadied himself in the third, finding his rhythm and keeping pace with Nagal. But just as Nagal sniffed victory at 5-4, Bublik struck back with a crucial break, forcing a tense tiebreak.

Despite this valiant fightback from Bublik, Nagal held firm to close out the match 7-5, sparking jubilant celebrations amongst the Indian contingent in the stands.

Nagal’s victory is a landmark moment for Indian tennis, as he becomes only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to reach the second round of the Australian Open singles competition.