MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two

This historic win marks Nagal’s first victory against a Top 50 player and propels him to the second round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

Published : Jan 16, 2024 12:23 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first round match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.
India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first round match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

India’s Sumit Nagal in action during his first round match against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The third day of the Australian Open 2024 witnessed a monumental upset, as India’s Sumit Nagal toppled the 31st seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

This historic win marks Nagal’s first victory against a Top 50 player and propels him to the second round of a Grand Slam for only the second time in his career.

Bublik, known for his flamboyant shot-making and unpredictable style, entered the match as the heavy favourite. However, Nagal, ranked 137th in the world, displayed remarkable composure and resilience from the outset.

He neutralised Bublik’s power with consistent baseline play and capitalised on the Kazakh’s unforced errors. Nagal served with confidence throughout the match, putting pressure on Bublik’s return game and dictating the rallies.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The first set was a tight affair, with both players breaking each other’s servers. However, Nagal seized his opportunity at 5-4, breaking Bublik’s serve to claim the opener 6-4. This seemed to break Bublik’s momentum, as Nagal surged ahead in the second set, taking it 6-2 with a dominant display of aggressive baseline tennis.

After two shaky sets, Bublik finally steadied himself in the third, finding his rhythm and keeping pace with Nagal. But just as Nagal sniffed victory at 5-4, Bublik struck back with a crucial break, forcing a tense tiebreak.

Despite this valiant fightback from Bublik, Nagal held firm to close out the match 7-5, sparking jubilant celebrations amongst the Indian contingent in the stands.

Nagal’s victory is a landmark moment for Indian tennis, as he becomes only the fifth Indian men’s singles player to reach the second round of the Australian Open singles competition.

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Alexander Bublik /

Australian Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries Philadelphia 76ers past Rockets
    Reuters
  3. Lara says WI players can’t be faulted for ‘I’m heading to IPL’ culture
    PTI
  4. Haris Rauf considered international retirement following criticism for missing Australia tour - reports
    PTI
  5. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian Open 2024: Kerber’s Grand Slam comeback hits Collins roadblock
    AFP
  3. Australian Open 2024: Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens ends 5-year victory drought
    AP
  4. Australian Open 2024: Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round
    Reuters
  5. Nadal sees ‘potential’ in Saudi Arabia as he signs up as tennis ambassador
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: India’s Sumit Nagal stuns Alexander Bublik to enter round two
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid returns, carries Philadelphia 76ers past Rockets
    Reuters
  3. Lara says WI players can’t be faulted for ‘I’m heading to IPL’ culture
    PTI
  4. Haris Rauf considered international retirement following criticism for missing Australia tour - reports
    PTI
  5. Scaloni to remain as Argentina coach for Copa America-reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment