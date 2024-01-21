MagazineBuy Print

Australian Open 2024: Kostyuk makes last eight to end Timofeeva's run

Timofeeva, on her Grand Slam debut, caught the eye in Melbourne, beating former champion Caroline Wozniacki and 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the fourth round.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 10:32 IST , MELBOURNE - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning her fourth round match against Russia’s Maria Timofeeva.
Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning her fourth round match against Russia's Maria Timofeeva. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk reacts after winning her fourth round match against Russia’s Maria Timofeeva. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk ended the fairytale run of Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva at the Australian Open on Sunday, crushing her 6-2, 6-1 to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Timofeeva, on her Grand Slam debut, caught the eye in Melbourne, beating former champion Caroline Wozniacki and 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on her way to the fourth round.

But she came unstuck against 37th-ranked Kostyuk on Kia Arena, in a game briefly interrupted by a rain shower.

“Honestly, it means a lot and I still probably cannot process it,” said Kostyuk, who won the 2017 girls’ title at the Australian Open.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“I didn’t feel the pressure today and it’s great to have this kind of match in a Grand Slam -- more time to recover and more time to process everything and it was a good match for me.

“I’m very happy to finally play as aggressively as I wanted to.”

She said she hoped to put on a good show when she comes up against US Open champion and fourth seed Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals

Kostyuk, 21, surged into a 3-0 lead and a second break gave her the first set in 37 minutes.

It was even more one-sided in the second set, with the Ukrainian, just a year older than her opponent, losing just one game.

Kostyuk, who has spoken out strongly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opted not to shake hands with her opponent.

