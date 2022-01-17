Australian Open: Anti vaccine protesters outside Rod Laver Arena

A group of a few dozen protesters marched in Melbourne Monday, protesting coronavirus vaccines and showing support for deported tennis star Novak Djokovic.

They carried banners and signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates and gathered in front of the John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park.

Djokovic left Australia late on Sunday when he failed in his legal challenge to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination.

His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday, just as the first matches of the tournament began.