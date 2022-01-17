Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Anti vaccine protesters outside Rod Laver Arena They carried banners and signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates and gathered in front of the John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park. AP Melbourne 17 January, 2022 16:29 IST A group of a few dozen protesters marched in Melbourne Monday, protesting coronavirus vaccines and showing support for deported tennis star Novak Djokovic. - GETTY IMAGES AP Melbourne 17 January, 2022 16:29 IST A group of a few dozen protesters marched in Melbourne Monday, protesting coronavirus vaccines and showing support for deported tennis star Novak Djokovic.They carried banners and signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates and gathered in front of the John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park. No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry Aus Open: Nadal launches Grand Slam record bid by steamrolling Giron Djokovic left Australia late on Sunday when he failed in his legal challenge to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination.His flight from Melbourne was touching down in Dubai early Monday, just as the first matches of the tournament began. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :