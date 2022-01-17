No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports ministry

All athletes who wish to compete in France will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, government sources told AFP on Monday.

However, on January 7, French sports minister Roxane Maracineanu had said Djokovic would be allowed to play at the French Open even if he were not vaccinated, because the country still allows unvaccinated visitors to enter, albeit with tougher restrictions.

“He would not follow the same organizational arrangements as those who are vaccinated,” Maracineanu told FranceInfo radio. “But he will nonetheless be able to compete [at Roland Garros] because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it.”

Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday night after losing his legal challenge to remain in the country and compete in the Australian Open, which begins Monday.

The end of a nearly two-week-long saga means the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player did not get the chance to win a record 21st career Grand Slam men’s singles title in an event he has won nine times.

Djokovic has refused to vaccinate and was criticised for attending public events last month after testing positive for the coronavirus.

