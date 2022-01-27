Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Kyrgios and Kokkinakis to meet Ebden and Purcell in all-Aussie final Nick Kyrgios and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis won through to the Australian Open doubles final in front of a rapturous crowd at Melbourne Park. AP MELBOURNE 27 January, 2022 13:09 IST Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4. - GETTY IMAGES AP MELBOURNE 27 January, 2022 13:09 IST It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the “Special K" team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4. Hewett, Reid win record ninth successive Grand Slam title It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena, with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :