US Open 2024: Haddad Maia into last 16 after video review row

Beatriz Haddad Maia booked her place in the US Open fourth round on Saturday after winning a controversial video review which derailed her opponent Anna Kalinskaya of Russia.

Kalinskaya was 2-0 ahead in the opening set of the third-round clash at Louis Armstrong Stadium when she called for a video review, claiming that her Brazilian opponent had won a point off a double bounce.

Chair umpire Miriam Bley consulted her tablet screen and decided that the shot was legitimate and the point was allowed to stand.

Kalinskaya never recovered her composure and won only two of the next 14 games as the Brazilian left-hander set-up a last-16 clash with former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

The US Open introduced video replays last year and expanded it for 2024 to cover eight courts.

When it was first used in 2023, it failed to function in the men’s match between Andy Murray and Corentin Moutet after the French player requested a review.

Amongst the decisions that can be challenged are double bounces and hindrances.

There have been widespread calls for the review system to be used at all tournaments after a series of controversies.

At the recent Cincinnati Masters, Britain’s Jack Draper scored a victory over Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on a dubious linecall without technology review.

The chair umpire was unable to make a clear call on a ball that looked to have hit the court on the Briton’s side of the net just as Draper’s racquet met the ball at the same instant, landing a winner.

While both men were agreeable to a replay, officials could not make a ruling without the benefit of a video review capacity.

After several minutes of discussion at the chair, the shot by Draper, on match point, was allowed to stand.

US Open champion Coco Gauff also demanded the system be used at the French Open after a clash with the umpire over a disputed line call in her semi-final with Iga Swiatek.