US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi beat the duo of Australian John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 10:59 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.
Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the US Open 2024 here. on Saturday.

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi beat the duo of Australian John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev moves past Flavio Cobolli into fourth round

Bopanna and his partner had won 7-6(7), 7-6(5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

Bopanna had also moved into the third round of men’s doubles along with Ebden with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
