US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enter mixed doubles quarterfinals

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the US Open 2024 here. on Saturday.
Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi beat the duo of Australian John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6, 7-6(5), 10-7 in a second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.
Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.
Bopanna and his partner had won 7-6(7), 7-6(5) against Germany’s Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.
Bopanna had also moved into the third round of men’s doubles along with Ebden with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.
