Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defence of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.
Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.
Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.
Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.
New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.
Latest on Sportstar
- Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defence over at Nottingham Open
- Tottenham fan gets 3-year ban from attending games for mocking Hillsborough tragedy
- Michael Bracewell ruled out of ODI World Cup, to undergo surgery for ruptured achilles
- Kenya rewards runner Kipyegon with $35,000 and house for breaking 2 world records
- Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart opening loss
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE