Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Haddad Maia loses in 1st round, title defence over at Nottingham Open

Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 14, 2023 07:58 IST , NOTTINGHAM - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Beatriz Haddad Maia during the French Open women’s singles semifinal match at Roland Garros, Paris, on June 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Beatriz Haddad Maia during the French Open women's singles semifinal match at Roland Garros, Paris, on June 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Beatriz Haddad Maia during the French Open women’s singles semifinal match at Roland Garros, Paris, on June 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Beatriz Haddad Maia’s defence of her grass-court Nottingham Open title is over already.

Coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week, the Brazilian player was defeated by lucky loser Daria Snigur 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

Snigur was only playing because fellow Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko pulled out because of injury hours before the match. However, as a junior Wimbledon champion back in 2019, Snigur was a tough opponent for the second-seeded Haddad Maia.

Third-seeded Magda Linette advanced to the last 16 by beating Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4 and seventh-seeded Camila Giorgi defeated Madison Brengle 7-6 (5), 6-2.

New British No. 1 Katie Boulter beat Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

