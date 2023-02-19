Tennis

Bengaluru Open Challenger: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Mukund Sasikumar reach final qualifying round

While Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran reached the final qualifying round, five other Indians bowed out on first day.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 19:19 IST
19 February, 2023 19:19 IST
India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action during his first-round qualifying match against Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe at the 2023 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Sunday.

India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action during his first-round qualifying match against Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe at the 2023 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

While Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran reached the final qualifying round, five other Indians bowed out on first day.

Mukund Sasikumar and Prajnesh Gunneswaran made their way into the final qualifying round at the 2023 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger after registering contrasting victories on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Sasikumar, ranked 402 in the world, dominated the World No. 170 Andrew Paulson of Czech Republic during his confident 6-1, 6-4 win.

Also Read
Bjorn Borg’s son Leo to play Bengaluru Open 2023 as draw announced

India No. 1 Gunneswaran, on the other hand, faced some tough challenge from Zimbabwean Benjamin Lock in the first set, which went into a tie-breaker, but managed to keep things under control to secure a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Ramkumar Ramanathan, who put up a solid show against the former World No. 78 Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan before going down fighting 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 in a thrilling three-setter that lasted more than two hours.

Four other Indians, Sidharth Rawat, Kriish Tyagi, Digvijaypratap Singh and Manish Ganesh, who received wild cards, also suffered defeats in their respective matches.

Top-seed Tseng Chun-Hsin of Chinese Taipei, Australian Marc Polmans and No. 5 seed Luca Nardi of Italy among others will begin their challenge in the singles main draw whereas Sasikumar and Gunneswaran will fight in the final qualifying round on Monday.

Results (Indians only)
Qualifying, first round: [11] Carlos Sanchez Jover (ESP) bt [WC] Manish Ganesh 6-1, 7-6(2); [5] Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Benjamin Lock (ZIM) 7-5, 6-4; [1] Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; [8] James McCabe (AUS) bt [WC] Digvijaypratap Singh 6-1, 7-5; [4] Nikola Milojevic (SRB) bt [WC] Kriish Tyagi 6-2, 7-6(4); Mukund Sasikumar bt [12] Andrew Paulson (CZE) 6-1, 6-4; [2] Hiroki Moriya (JPN) bt [WC] Sidharth Rawat 7-5, 6-2
Final qualifying round fixtures (Indians only)
Mukund Sasikumar vs [6] Jason Jung (TPE)
[5] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [11] Carlos Sanchez Jover (ESP)

Read more stories on Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Serena Williams’ last game? Reactions to Serena’s retirement hints

Switching from clay to hard court in the middle of a tournament? | ITF J4 Chennai 2022

Tamil Nadu State Tennis C’Ships: A 3.5-hour women’s summit clash headlines final day

Slide shows

Roger Federer press conference - “You always want to play forever...”

Roger Federer to retire: Heartbreak for tennis great in 11 Grand Slam finals - story in pictures

Roger Federer to retire: Swiss maestro’s 20 Grand Slam dunks in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us