Bengaluru Open Challenger: Gunneswaran, Nagal get first round byes

Home favourites Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal received first round byes in the $1,62,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger that commences at KSLTA Stadium here on Monday. In the second round, defending champion Gunneswaran (world No. 122) will face the winner of the Bogdan Bobrov (world No. 441) and Matija Pecotic (world No. 389) clash. Nagal takes on the winner of Arjun Kadhe-Malek Jaziri fixture, it was announced at the draw ceremony here on Saturday.

Leander Paes, playing his last tournament in India, partners Australia’s Mathew Ebden. The duo, who were knocked out in the quarterfinal in Maharashtra Open a few days ago, faces Biaz Role-Zhang Zhizhen in the first round.

Saketh Myneni, runner-up in the previous edition, also received a first round bye. “It is big to have home court advantage in an important event like the Bengaluru Open. Let’s hope another Indian wins the tournament, just like the last two years,” Myneni said on Saturday.

Karnataka youngsters Prajwal Dev, Adil Kalyanpur and Suraj Prabodh, meanwhile, have been handed wildcard entries.