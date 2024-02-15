MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bengaluru Open: Nagal beats Wong to enter quarterfinals

The World No.98 breezed through the first set, breaking in the second and eighth games.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 21:22 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Sumit Nagal of India in action against Coleman Wong of HKG in Bengaluru Open 2024 in Bengaluru on Thursday 15 February 2024.
Sumit Nagal of India in action against Coleman Wong of HKG in Bengaluru Open 2024 in Bengaluru on Thursday 15 February 2024. | Photo Credit:  SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal of India in action against Coleman Wong of HKG in Bengaluru Open 2024 in Bengaluru on Thursday 15 February 2024. | Photo Credit:  SUDHAKARA JAIN / THE HINDU.

Sumit Nagal passed a stern test, overcoming Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong 6-2, 7-5 to enter the singles quarterfinal of the dafaNews Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here on Thursday.

The World No.98 breezed through the first set, breaking in the second and eighth games. In the second stanza, he mostly wobbled, with his serve coming under tremendous pressure. But like a Weeble toy from the 1970s, he did not fall down, recovering in time to book his place in the last eight.

ALSO READ: “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan

Wong struggled with his timing all evening. He had the right ideas, and opened up the court to line up potential winners, but fell short in his execution. He often closed the racquet face early and that resulted in many an almighty shank.

The 19-year-old, however, did not leave without showing glimpses of his talent. A trainee at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Wong is a two-time junior Major doubles champion (2022 Australian Open and 2021 US Open) and a singles semifinalist at the 2022 junior US Open.

He broke Nagal’s serve in the fifth game of the second set and erased two match points in the 10th game with thunderous serves. But Nagal’s superior experience held him in good stead, especially in games three, seven and nine across which he saved eight break-points.

The 26-year-old Indian’s most authoritative hold was in game 11 and that meant Wong was serving to stay in the match. Nerves took over, and Nagal executed a fine forehand crosscourt pass on his third match point to end Wong’s resistance.

Other results
Singles: Second round: Adam Walton (Aus) bt Gauthier Onclin (Bel) 6-2, 6-2; Moez Echargui (Tun) bt Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) 6-2, 6-2; Stefano Napolitano (Ita) bt Vasek Pospisil (Can) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Quarterfinal: Myneni & Ramkumar bt Schnaitter & Wallner (Ger) 6-4, 6-4.

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rybakina eases past Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
    Reuters
  2. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India goes down 6-4 against Australia
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Rybakina eases past Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
    Reuters
  2. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  3. Maria Sakkari’s coach says they are splitting up after six years working together
    AP
  4. Bengaluru Open: Nagal beats Wong to enter quarterfinals
    N. Sudarshan
  5. “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rybakina eases past Fernandez to reach Qatar Open semi-finals
    Reuters
  2. Kylian Mbappe tells PSG officials he plans to leave when contract expires in June - reports
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIH Pro League 2023-24: India goes down 6-4 against Australia
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Jenson Brooksby has his doping ban reduced, can play in March
    AP
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal signs former La Liga centre-back Aleksandar Pantic
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment