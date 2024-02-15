Bengaluru Open: Nagal beats Wong to enter quarterfinals

Sumit Nagal passed a stern test, overcoming Hong Kong’s Coleman Wong 6-2, 7-5 to enter the singles quarterfinal of the dafaNews Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger at the KSLTA courts inside Cubbon Park here on Thursday.

The World No.98 breezed through the first set, breaking in the second and eighth games. In the second stanza, he mostly wobbled, with his serve coming under tremendous pressure. But like a Weeble toy from the 1970s, he did not fall down, recovering in time to book his place in the last eight.

ALSO READ: “Don’t want politics involved in Tennis” - Sriram Balaji after playing the Davis Cup qualifiers in Pakistan

Wong struggled with his timing all evening. He had the right ideas, and opened up the court to line up potential winners, but fell short in his execution. He often closed the racquet face early and that resulted in many an almighty shank.

The 19-year-old, however, did not leave without showing glimpses of his talent. A trainee at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Wong is a two-time junior Major doubles champion (2022 Australian Open and 2021 US Open) and a singles semifinalist at the 2022 junior US Open.

He broke Nagal’s serve in the fifth game of the second set and erased two match points in the 10th game with thunderous serves. But Nagal’s superior experience held him in good stead, especially in games three, seven and nine across which he saved eight break-points.

The 26-year-old Indian’s most authoritative hold was in game 11 and that meant Wong was serving to stay in the match. Nerves took over, and Nagal executed a fine forehand crosscourt pass on his third match point to end Wong’s resistance.