Tennis Tennis Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 - report Paire, seeded 17th for the US Open, will have to miss the tournament. Reuters 30 August, 2020 19:08 IST Benoit Paire was scheduled to play Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the US Open. - R. Ragu Reuters 30 August, 2020 19:08 IST France’s Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the US Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Sunday.Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia’s Borna Coric.ALSO READ | Flavio Briatore in hospital with coronavirusPaire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos