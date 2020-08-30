Tennis

Benoit Paire tests positive for COVID-19 - report

Paire, seeded 17th for the US Open, will have to miss the tournament.

Reuters
30 August, 2020 19:08 IST

Benoit Paire was scheduled to play Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the first round of the US Open.   -  R. Ragu

Reuters
30 August, 2020 19:08 IST

France’s Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the US Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Sunday.

Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia’s Borna Coric.

ALSO READ | Flavio Briatore in hospital with coronavirus

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0, 1-0.

The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Captain Cool Special

  Dugout videos

 Related