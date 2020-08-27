Tennis Tennis Kei Nishikori now negative for COVID-19 but withdraws from US Open Nishikori said that he is ready to "slowly" return to practice - but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches. AP NEW YORK 27 August, 2020 09:49 IST Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to "slowly" return to practice - but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches. - AP AP NEW YORK 27 August, 2020 09:49 IST Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to "slowly" return to practice - but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches."After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of 5 long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so," Nishikori's post said. "It's disappointing as I love the US Open and have great memories there. I will start on the clay. Thank you."READ: Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 again, US open participation in doubt The U.S. Open, on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, ends on Sept. 13. Then the tennis tour shifts to red clay in Europe, with tuneup tournaments planned ahead of the scheduled start of the French Open on Sept. 27.Nishikori said last Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and had "very minimal symptoms."The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which would have put him in line to be seeded for the U.S. Open.Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos