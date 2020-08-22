Tennis Tennis Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19 again, US open participation in doubt Kei Nishikori has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time, less than two weeks ahead of the US Open. AP New York 22 August, 2020 09:07 IST Kei Nishikori, ranked 31, has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida and has pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, a warm-up tournament ahead of the US Open - AP Photo AP New York 22 August, 2020 09:07 IST Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time.Nishikori wrote on his official mobile app that he will take another test next week, “at which time we will update you with more information.”"I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation,” Nishikori wrote Friday.RELATED| Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID two weeks before US Open The Western & Southern Open starts Saturday, while the US Open will begin August 31.The 30-year-old Japanese tennis star has been ranked as high as No. 4 and is currently No. 31, which puts him in line to be seeded for the US Open.Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos