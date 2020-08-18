Tennis Tennis Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at US Open bubble According to the USTA, it was the only positive result from the 1,400 tests administered for Tier 1 individuals during testing, which began last Thursday. Reuters 18 August, 2020 21:32 IST This year’s US Open is set to begin on August 31. - AP Reuters 18 August, 2020 21:32 IST A non-player has tested positive for COVID-19 within the controlled environment that will host this year's Western & Southern Open and U.S. Open in New York over the next month, the United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday.The individual is asymptomatic and has been advised that they must isolate for at least 10 days, while contact tracing has been initiated to determine if anyone else must go into quarantine, the USTA said in a statement.According to the USTA, it was the only positive result from the 1,400 tests administered for Tier 1 individuals during testing, which began last Thursday.READ | Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID two weeks before US Open Due to the pandemic the Western & Southern Open, typically held in Ohio, is being played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this year as a lead-up to the U.S. Open, which is scheduled to start on Aug. 31.Those competing will be tested before traveling to the United States and one or two times per week at both events, along with daily temperature checks.A number of top players have already withdrawn from the Grand Slam in New York because of the novel coronavirus. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos