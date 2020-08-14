Tennis Tennis Defending champion Bianca Andreescu pulls out of US Open The US Open will now be without both the male and female singles defending champions, after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament earlier. Reuters CHENNAI 14 August, 2020 01:05 IST Andreescu is the latest in a long list of players to withdraw from the tournament due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in the USA. - Getty Images Reuters CHENNAI 14 August, 2020 01:05 IST Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she will not defend her U.S. Open title this year in New York.The 20-year-old Canadian, who has not competed since she suffered a knee injury last October, said on Twitter she made the difficult decision because the COVID-19 outbreak has compromised her ability to reach her highest level of form. View this post on Instagram Dear fans, After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year. I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level. The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level. I want to express my appreciation to the USTA and the WTA for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon. B A post shared by Bianca Vanessa (@biancaandreescu_) on Aug 13, 2020 at 11:57am PDT Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos