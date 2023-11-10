MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup: US tops defending champion Switzerland; Canada advances

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin won their singles matches to give the Americans the victory that left them tied with the Czech Republic atop Group A

Published : Nov 10, 2023 09:08 IST , Seville - 2 MINS READ

AP
US Danielle Collins celebrates after defeating Switzerland’s Celine Naef during their group stage tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.
US Danielle Collins celebrates after defeating Switzerland’s Celine Naef during their group stage tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
infoIcon

US Danielle Collins celebrates after defeating Switzerland's Celine Naef during their group stage tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

The United States began its campaign in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a win over defending champion Switzerland on Thursday, setting up a decisive tie against the Czech Republic for a spot in the semifinals.

Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin won their singles matches to give the Americans the victory that left them tied with the Czech Republic atop Group A. The U.S. will face the Czechs on Friday.

RELATED: Italy first to reach semifinals, Australia stays alive

Only the winners in each of the four groups make it to the semifinals. The Czech Republic beat Switzerland on Tuesday.

The U.S. is without its two top-ranked players — No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 5 Jessica Pegula. They opted to play in the WTA finals, which was played just before the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Collins defeated teenager Celine Naef 7-6 (4), 6-1 for her sixth win in seven Billie Jean King Cup matches. Kenin then beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5 to seal the victory for the Americans. Kenin is playing her first Billie Jean King Cup tie since 2020.

“I was very feisty and eager to get back up the rankings and I definitely feel like I’m getting more attention now,” Kenin said. “I definitely feel I deserve it.”

The U.S. remains unbeaten against Switzerland in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning all 10 ties between the nations.

The U.S. is the most successful nation in Billie Jean King Cup history with 18 titles. It is trying to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years.

U.S. team captain Kathy Rinaldi will be stepping down from her role after this year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

“I know in any tough situation, I can look over at Kathy and there is a calming presence about her,” Collins said. “She’s one of my biggest role models on and off the court.”

In Group C, Canada advanced by beating Poland for its second consecutive victory after defeating host Spain. Marina Stakusic got past Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, while Leylah Fernandez beat Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3.

