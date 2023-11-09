MagazineBuy Print

Billie Jean King Cup: Italy first to reach semifinals, Australia stays alive

Last year’s runners-up Australia kept alive its hopes as it edged Kazakhstan 2-1 in a must-win clash in Group B.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 22:47 IST , SEVILLE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto celebrate after winning their doubles match against Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam and Laura Siegemund.
Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto celebrate after winning their doubles match against Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam and Laura Siegemund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto celebrate after winning their doubles match against Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam and Laura Siegemund. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italy became the first nation through to the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup as Jasmine Paolini gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead against Germany on Thursday in Group D.

Last year’s runners-up Australia kept alive its hopes as it edged Kazakhstan 2-1 in a must-win clash in Group B.

Italy dispatched France on Wednesday and followed up strongly against Germany as Martina Trevisan secured a hard-fought 7-6(6) 6-1 victory over Eva Lys.

Paolini, who like Trevisan also won her singles against France, then dispatched Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 6-2.

It is the first time Italy has reached the semifinals of the competition since 2014.

Australia had its back against the wall after losing to Slovenia on Tuesday but remain in contention for the semifinals even if its fate is not in its hands.

Also read | Carlos Alcaraz to debut for Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024

Victory for Slovenia against Kazakhstan in Group B on Friday would send them home.

Captain Alicia Molik changed her line-up and world number 155 Storm Hunter rewarded her faith by posting a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory against Anna Danilina, ranked a lowly 802nd.

Yulia Putintseva got the Kazakhs back in to the tie as she beat Kim Birrell 6-0 7-5 and set up a doubles decider.

Doubles world number one Hunter then returned to court alongside Ellen Perez to take on Danilina and Putintseva and after splitting the opening two sets they held their nerve to win the match tiebreak 10-5.

Later on Thursday, reigning champions Switzerland faces the United States in Group A needing to win to stay in the hunt.

Canada can secure its place in the semifinals if it beats a Poland side without world number one Iga Swiatek.

Related Topics

Billie Jean King Cup

