Teenager Stakusic leads Canada to win over host Spain in BJK Cup Finals 2023

The 18-year-old Stakusic, ranked No. 258 in the world, defeated No. 65 Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 to give Canada the first point of the day at La Cartuja Stadium.

Published : Nov 09, 2023 08:50 IST , Seville - 1 MIN READ

AP
Canada’s Marina Stakusic returns the ball to Spain’s Rebeka Masarova during their group stage tennis match between Spain and Canada on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.
Canada’s Marina Stakusic returns the ball to Spain’s Rebeka Masarova during their group stage tennis match between Spain and Canada on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP
Canada’s Marina Stakusic returns the ball to Spain’s Rebeka Masarova during their group stage tennis match between Spain and Canada on the second day of the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez/ AP

Teenager Marina Stakusic got the biggest win of her career to help Canada defeat host Spain 3-0 in Group C of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Stakusic, ranked No. 258 in the world, defeated No. 65 Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1 to give Canada the first point of the day at La Cartuja Stadium.

ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz to debut for Europe at Laver Cup Berlin 2024

Stakusic’s previous career-best victory had been against No. 152 Jaimee Fourlis in 2022. She had never beaten a top 100 opponent.

“This is such a special feeling and makes me believe that I belong here,” Stakusic said. “It is also super special to win in front of all the Canadians who I have worked with for a long time. What a feeling — it is the most meaningful win for me so far — and it will give me so much confidence going forward.”

Leylah Fernandez gave Canada the second point by edging Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).

In the doubles, Eugenie Bouchard and Gabriela Dabrowski beat Sorribes Tormo and Masarova 6-2, 7-5.

In Group D, Italy defeated France 2-1 with early victories in the singles matches. Martina Trevisan rallied to defeat Alize Cornet 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 and Jasmine Paolini beat Caroline Garcia 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4.

The 12 teams in the BJK Cup Finals compete in four round-robin groups and the winners will advance to the semifinals this weekend.

