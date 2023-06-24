Top seeds Krejcikova, Ostapenko face off in Birmingham final

Top two seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko will meet in the final of the Birmingham Open after coming through their semifinals in contrasting fashion on Saturday.

Krejcikova has been untouchable so far this week. The world number 12 is yet to drop a set as she eased past China’s Zhu Lin 6-3, 6-2.

“I’m really happy with the way I played today,” said the 2021 French Open champion.

“It’s always difficult to play on the grass because the game can change quickly, so I’m happy how I handled the match and that I’m in the final.”

By contrast, Ostapenko has been taken to a deciding set in all four of her matches in Birmingham, but has battled through to reach her first final of the season.

The Latvian came from behind after dropping the opening set to fourth seed Anastasia Potapova to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

“Every match I play a little bit up and down but in general I’m happy I came through this match,” said Ostapenko.

“It’s important to win these matches where sometimes you are not playing your best but you just fight for every point.”

On their form on grass this week, Krejcikova appears the favourite, but Osapenko has won four of the six meetings between the pair, including a straight sets victory when they last met in Rome in May.