Tennis

Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer

Boris Becker has backed Roger Federer to benefit the most from the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 14:46 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
07 May, 2020 14:46 IST
Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer
Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital
Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title
Rafael Nadal (left) and Denis Shapovalov
Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match
 More Videos
Andy Murray (left) and Benoit Paire
Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire
Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open
Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters
Serena Williams
Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge'
Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training
Rafael Nadal
Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes
Rafael Nadal
Flashback - Stars prepare for 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters
WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus