Tennis Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer Boris Becker has backed Roger Federer to benefit the most from the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus outbreak. Team Sportstar 07 May, 2020 14:46 IST Team Sportstar 07 May, 2020 14:46 IST Boris Becker believes suspended season will help Federer Barty and Rafter drop in on Brisbane Hospital Madrid Open Virtual Pro: Pumped up Andy Murray wins Madrid Virtual Singles Title Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match More Videos Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes Flashback - Stars prepare for 2010 Monte-Carlo Masters WATCH: Federer urges fans to stay home during coronavirus