Becker steps down as Rune coach after four months

Boris Becker announced on Tuesday he would “step down as coach of Holger Rune with immediate effect” after just four months working with the Dane.

The 56-year-old was hired to coach Rune last October, but in a post on X, formerly Twitter, the German said: “Due to professional and private responsibilities, I can’t give Holger what he needs now.”

“I realised that in order for this to be successful, I would need to be available for Holger much more than I can,” Becker said.

“I wish him only the very best and I’m always going to be his number one fan.”

Employed in Germany as a commentator and pundit, Becker is also partially restricted from travelling as a result of his imprisonment in London on bankruptcy charges.

The 20-year-old Rune was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Becker did not travel alongside the World No. 7, but told reporters he spoke with Rune every day.

After Rune’s exit, Becker had told Eurosport he would continue as his coach.

“I call him a rough diamond, you just have to shape him a little bit.”

Six-time Grand Slam champion Becker coached Novak Djokovic between 2013 and 2016, returning the Serb to the top of the world rankings while enjoying numerous successes.