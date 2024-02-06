MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Open: Mukund stops a fighting Kasnikowski, Nagal eases past qualifier Prajwal Dev

Nagal had an easy day at the office, beating qualifier S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-1, 6-2 while wild card entrant Mukund eked out a fighting 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in two hours and 25 minutes.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 21:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Sumit Nagal during the first round at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Tuesday.
Sumit Nagal during the first round at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal during the first round at the ATP Challenger Chennai Open Tennis Tournament on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

India’s Sumit Nagal and S Mukund posted contrasting wins in the first round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenger tennis championship here on Tuesday.

India’s top player Nagal had an easy day at the office, beating qualifier S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-1, 6-2 while wild card entrant Mukund eked out a fighting 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Maks Kasnikowski of Poland in two hours and 25 minutes.

Earlier, in the first match at the Centre Court, Australia’s Bernard Tomic, a former top 20 player in the world, changed all his six T-shirts in hot and humid conditions to defeat Olaf Pieczkowski of Poland 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Tomic will take on the top-seed Luca Nardi of Italy in the second round.

ALSO READ | MCC organises get-together to commemorate 50th anniversary of India’s first Davis Cup final appearance in the Open era

Mukund overcame a fighting opponent in Kasnikowski. In fact, the Indian led 5-3 in the third set and even had a match point on the Pole’s serve in the ninth game, but failed to capitalise. Mukund finally sealed the match in the 11th game when Kasnikowski’s backhand went wide.

For Nagal, it was a walk in the park. Prajwal was no match for Nagal in the first set. However, in the second set, the qualifier got his groundstrokes going from the baseline and started to trouble Nagal on and off. He, however, wasn’t consistent enough. Nagal will meet Giovanni Fonio of Italy in the second round. “It was a good first-round match. I played solid in the two sets. It was unfortunate that two Indians ended up playing each other,” Nagal said.

The Results
Luca Nardi (Ita) bt Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) 6-2, 6-2; Sumit Nagal bt S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-1, 6-2; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Bogdan Bobrov (Rus) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Ugo Blanchet (Fra) bt Jonas Forejtek (Cze) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5); Samuel Vincent Ruggeri (Ita) bt Aziz Dougaz (Tun) 6-3, 6-3; Bernard Tomic (Aus) bt Olaf Pieczkowski (Pol) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2); Sasikumar Mukund bt Maks Kasnikowski (Pol) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Evgeny Donskoy (Rus) bt Tung-Lin Wu (Tpe) 3-2 (retd.). 

Related Topics

Chennai Open Challenger /

Mukund Sasikumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Mumbai Open 2024: Shrivalli, Rutuja storm into pre-quarterfinals; Ankita Raina loses out
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Chennai Open: Mukund stops a fighting Kasnikowski, Nagal eases past qualifier Prajwal Dev
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Boxing: Sachin, Sagar storm into quarters at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa Highlights, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Saharan, Sachin Dhas take India to two-wicket victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Fans are the fire in our veins, we need to bring joy to them, says BFC coach Gerard Zaragoza
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Chennai Open: Mukund stops a fighting Kasnikowski, Nagal eases past qualifier Prajwal Dev
    K. Keerthivasan
  2. WTA Mumbai Open 2024: Shrivalli, Rutuja storm into pre-quarterfinals; Ankita Raina loses out
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. Vijay Amritraj: Politics is always going to trump sports
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday
    AP
  5. Pegula parts ways with coach Witt
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTA Mumbai Open 2024: Shrivalli, Rutuja storm into pre-quarterfinals; Ankita Raina loses out
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Chennai Open: Mukund stops a fighting Kasnikowski, Nagal eases past qualifier Prajwal Dev
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Boxing: Sachin, Sagar storm into quarters at 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa Highlights, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Saharan, Sachin Dhas take India to two-wicket victory
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: Fans are the fire in our veins, we need to bring joy to them, says BFC coach Gerard Zaragoza
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment