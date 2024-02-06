MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest

The 38-year-old Astana rider has delayed his planned retirement by a year to have another crack at the Tour de France in the hope that he can break the record of 34 stage wins.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 19:48 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Astana Qazaqstan Team’s British rider Mark Cavendish during last year’s Tour de France cycling race
Astana Qazaqstan Team’s British rider Mark Cavendish during last year’s Tour de France cycling race | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Astana Qazaqstan Team’s British rider Mark Cavendish during last year’s Tour de France cycling race | Photo Credit: AFP

The Tour de France may still be almost five months away but preparations have already begun for British sprinter Mark Cavendish who makes his first start in the Tour Colombia on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Astana rider has delayed his planned retirement by a year to have another crack at the Tour de France in the hope that he can break the record of 34 stage wins which he currently shares with the legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx.

“I always think about the Tour de France,” said Cavendish.

“I’ve always thought about the Tour de France in my whole career. But that doesn’t mean you take the rest of the races easy.”

The Manx Missile faces a tough six-day race that will require plenty of climbing, especially in stage 5, not something that has figured high on Cavendish’s storied CV.

“It’s hard to compare when it comes to adaptation because I’ve never really done altitude before,” he said.

“We spent a week in Medellin, which was incredible, and then we came up here to Paipa.

ALSO READ
Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity

“The only problem was I couldn’t breathe for two weeks. But now I understand why the riders from Colombia just play with us when they come down to sea level.”

Cavendish, racing in Colombia for the first time, is likely to figure in the bustle of a sprint finish in Tuesday’s opening 155-kilometre stage from Paipa to Duitama and the Briton is eager to make an early mark on the new season.

“As a sprinter, you’re marked on your wins,” said Cavendish who has 162 victories to his name.

“Second, third, fourth or fifth doesn’t matter, you’re rated by your wins. So it’s always important to win.

“And both on a physical and mental point, the motivation you get from victories early in the year can carry you through to July.”

Cavendish will be in good company in Colombia alongside former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal and former Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia champion Nairo Quintana who is returning to competition after missing last season through a doping ban.

This year’s Tour de France starts on June 29 in Florence before ending in Nice on July 21.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mark Cavendish /

Tour de France /

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 138/4 (31); Sachin Dhas brings up fifty, India needs 107 more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin tops MotoGP Sepang day one as Bagnaia suffers early crash
    AFP
  3. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  4. Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday
    AP
  5. Premier League: Foden praises Man City resilience as the Premier League race heats up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics president Estanguet faces legal investigation over pay
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, February 6
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Aquatics Championships 2024: On golden day for China, Quan Hongchan wins platform diving
    AP
  5. U.S Gymnastics could send ‘Dream Team’ to Paris 2024 Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 138/4 (31); Sachin Dhas brings up fifty, India needs 107 more
    Team Sportstar
  2. Martin tops MotoGP Sepang day one as Bagnaia suffers early crash
    AFP
  3. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  4. Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday
    AP
  5. Premier League: Foden praises Man City resilience as the Premier League race heats up
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment