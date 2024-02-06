MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity

The Swiss-based team competed as Alfa Romeo last season but the departure of the Stellantis brand has led to a renaming as F1 Team Stake for 2024 and 2025 before they become the Audi factory team in 2026.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 08:45 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (l) and teammate Valtteri Bottas (r) look at the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car during its launch in London.
Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (l) and teammate Valtteri Bottas (r) look at the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car during its launch in London. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu (l) and teammate Valtteri Bottas (r) look at the Formula One auto racing 2024 Kick Sauber C44 car during its launch in London. | Photo Credit: AP

The Sauber-run Stake Formula One team will race under two names this season to comply with gambling restrictions in some countries.

‘Unleashing’ their new livery at the historic Guildhall in London’s financial district, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said the identity would be changed for certain races.

The Swiss-based team competed as Alfa Romeo last season but the departure of the Stellantis brand has led to a renaming as F1 Team Stake for 2024 and 2025 before they become the Audi factory team in 2026.

“Already last year we had two different team names -- Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake in certain countries and Alfa Romeo F1 Team Kick,” said Alunni Bravi.

“We will have also this year two different team names according to the different countries where we are going to race in order to comply with applicable local laws.

“Where Stake is prohibited because there are restrictions on gambling advertising, we will use Kick within in our team name,” he added.

The team’s formal chassis name is Kick Sauber but Alunni Bravi said the formal second name would be presented soon.

Crypto casino operator Stake is an online betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand.

ALSO READ | F1 commission approves sprint format changes

Australian online live streaming platform Kick.com, a subsidiary of Easygo Entertainment Pty Ltd that also owns Stake.com, has acquired the chassis naming rights.

The renamed team have an unchanged lineup of China’s Guanyu Zhou and experienced Finn Valtteri Bottas as they seek to do better than ninth place last season.

The new C44 will have a black and Fluo Racing Green livery, with technical director James Key declaring it more refined and aggressive than last year’s.

“It’s a more advanced and ambitious car and its got more potential in it,” he told reporters.

The car will have its shakedown in Barcelona on Friday before testing in Bahrain.

“The new C44 definitely feels different, both in terms of looks and of what we can expect from the car. We need to perform as a team and extract the most out of this package, which has some impressive potential. Nothing else matters,”

Related stories

Related Topics

Sauber /

Formula One /

Alfa Romeo /

Guanyu Zhou /

Valtteri Bottas

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity
    Reuters
  2. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  3. NBA set to play on an LED glass court for some All-Star weekend events
    AP
  4. Manchester United’s Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Foden hits hat-trick as Man City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity
    Reuters
  2. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  3. Red Bull investigates team boss Horner over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’
    Reuters
  4. Hamilton’s ‘childhood dream’ fuelled shock Ferrari switch
    AFP
  5. From Hamilton to Schumacher: The biggest driver moves in Formula One history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Stake F1 team swerves gambling restrictions with dual identity
    Reuters
  2. F1 commission approves sprint format changes
    Reuters
  3. NBA set to play on an LED glass court for some All-Star weekend events
    AP
  4. Manchester United’s Martinez out for eight weeks with ligament injury
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Foden hits hat-trick as Man City fight back to beat Brentford 3-1
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment