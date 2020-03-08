Tennis Tennis Bryan brothers see the USA into Davis Cup Finals, Colombia beats Argentina Bob and Mike Bryan helped the United States book a spot at the 2020 Davis Cup Finals, while 2016 champion Argentina was ousted by Colombia. Dejan Kalinic 08 March, 2020 17:53 IST Mike and Bob Bryan in action for United States in the Davis Cup on Sunday. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 08 March, 2020 17:53 IST The United States secured a place at this year's Davis Cup Finals, while Argentina missed out.The USA was too strong for Uzbekistan in Honolulu as the Bryan brothers delivered the decisive victory on Saturday.Playing their final Davis Cup match, Bob and Mike Bryan secured USA's place in Madrid with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin in the third rubber.RELATED| Davis Cup: Croatia seals 3-1 win over India Argentina, the 2016 champion, failed to qualify after going down 3-1 to Colombia in Bogota.Daniel Elahi Galan delivered the decisive win by beating Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4.Marin Cilic led Croatia past India in Zagreb, while Australia overcame Brazil 3-1 and Italy swept past South Korea 4-0.Hungary edged Belgium 3-2, Germany brushed past Belarus 4-1, Kazakhstan beat the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, Austria, Ecuador and Sweden also reached the Finals. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos