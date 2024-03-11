MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round

Third seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff while 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 08:49 IST , INDIAN WELLS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in their third round match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in their third round match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz plays a forehand against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in their third round match at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

INDIAN WELLS

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz moved into the fourth round at Indian Wells on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Third seed Jannik Sinner also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff while 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3.

In the women’s draw, world number one Iga Swiatek powered past Czech Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0.

Spaniard Alcaraz, who next plays Fabian Marozsan, said one of the keys to defending his title was to put the previous year’s victory out of his mind.

“I think the first thing that you have to do if you want to defend the title is you forget about you won the title last year,” said the 20-year-old.

“It’s about being yourself, being at 100 per cent every day if you want to do a good results here”.

Alcaraz also said the ankle injury which forced him to withdraw from the Rio Open last month was not an issue during his matches.

“I’m not going to say I forget about it, but in matches, I forget all about it,” he added. “I’m moving very well. I don’t think about the ankle in matches, in training. But off the court, of course, I have to take care of it.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Wells /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Iga Swiatek /

Jannik Sinner /

ATP /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Day 2 Ranji Trophy Final: VID 31/3, trails by 193 runs; Taide, Thakare at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid thrashes Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi watches from sideline as Inter Miami loses to Montreal
    AP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool robbed of a penalty in thrilling 1-1 draw with Man City, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic says the ‘great feeling still there’ in Indian Wells
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  4. Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round; Blinkova upsets Pegula
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Day 2 Ranji Trophy Final: VID 31/3, trails by 193 runs; Taide, Thakare at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid thrashes Celta Vigo 4-0 to cement top spot
    Reuters
  4. Lionel Messi watches from sideline as Inter Miami loses to Montreal
    AP
  5. Premier League: Liverpool robbed of a penalty in thrilling 1-1 draw with Man City, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment