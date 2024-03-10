MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns

The world number two was pushed to the limit in her opening match by Payton Stearns ranked 64th.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 11:18 IST , Indian Wells - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after a point during her match against Peyton Stearns.
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after a point during her match against Peyton Stearns. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after a point during her match against Peyton Stearns. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka saved four match points and needed four of her own to earn a 6-7 (2/7), 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Payton Stearns on Saturday at the Indian Wells Masters.

The world number two was pushed to the limit in her opening match by the American outsider ranked 64th.

The match became a struggle from the start for Sabalenka, who was coming off an opening match loss in Dubai in February.

But she broke Stearns as the American served for the biggest upset of her career leading 5-4 in the third set, Sabalenka taking the contest into a tiebreaker.

The double Grand Slam winner finally advanced into the third round on her fourth opportunity, letting out a yell of triumph and relief.

Sabalenka, runner-up to Elena Rybakina in the California desert last year, booked a third-round meeting with 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain.

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Wells /

Aryna Sabalenka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 92/2; Openers fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tom Cleverly to take interim charge after Watford sack Ismael
    Reuters
  5. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  2. Indian Wells: Gauff survives Burel scare to reach third round
    Reuters
  3. Indian Wells: Djokovic makes winning return; Fritz powers into third round 
    Reuters
  4. Andy Murray fumes at retirement talk after Indian Wells exit
    Reuters
  5. Indian Wells: Alcaraz rallies to subdue Arnaldi in second round
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mumbai vs Vidarbha Live Score, Ranji Trophy Final Updates Day 1: MUM 92/2; Openers fall in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian Wells Masters: Sabalenka saves four match points to win opener against Stearns
    AFP
  3. WPL 2024 points table updated: Mumbai Indians becomes first team to qualify for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Tom Cleverly to take interim charge after Watford sack Ismael
    Reuters
  5. Parvej Khan finishes seventh in NCAA Championships
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment