MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open

The Spanish star took a medical timeout, had the ankle taped and won the first game but after dropping the second game he called it quits, in another setback in a 2024 campaign that included a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open.

Published : Feb 21, 2024 07:36 IST , Rio de Janeiro - 1 MIN READ

AFP

World number two Carlos Alcaraz retired from his opening match Tuesday at the ATP Rio Open after rolling his right ankle on just the second point of the contest against Thiago Monteiro.

The Spanish star took a medical timeout, had the ankle taped and won the first game but after dropping the second game he called it quits, in another setback in a 2024 campaign that included a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Rio Open /

Thiago Monteiro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
  3. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
  4. Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps
    Reuters
  5. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
  2. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  3. Pune Challenger 2024: Ramkumar knocks out Bengaluru Open champion Napolitano in first round
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Dubai Championships 2024: Australian Open winner Sabalenka suffers shock defeat against Vekic in second round
    AP
  5. Alcaraz says he needs to improve ‘many things’ after Buenos Aires loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Fayha LIVE streaming info, AFC Champions League, Round of 16: When and where to watch Ronaldo play today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open
    AFP
  3. Milan’s Jovic hit with two-match ban for hitting opponent
    AFP
  4. Long jump trial planned to eliminate foul jumps
    Reuters
  5. World Team Table Tennis Championships: India women beat Spain, advance to Round of 32
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment