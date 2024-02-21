Alcaraz retires with ankle injury in first round of ATP Rio Open

World number two Carlos Alcaraz retired from his opening match Tuesday at the ATP Rio Open after rolling his right ankle on just the second point of the contest against Thiago Monteiro.
The Spanish star took a medical timeout, had the ankle taped and won the first game but after dropping the second game he called it quits, in another setback in a 2024 campaign that included a quarter-final exit at the Australian Open.
More to follow...
