MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carlos Alcaraz, three others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December

The third-ranked Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe in one match, while Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will meet in another at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 20:03 IST , CHARLOTTE - 1 MIN READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will take part in a tennis exhibition in Charlotte on December 6.

The third-ranked Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe in one match, while Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens will meet in another at the Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

“All eyes will be on Charlotte as some of the biggest names in tennis face off in an event unlike any other,” Charlotte Sports Foundation executive director Danny Morrison said. “Expect unparalleled, elevated hospitality that only the Queen City can provide and, of course, elite competition in a sport that’s captivated the world.”

Alcaraz won this year’s French Open, making him the youngest male tennis player to win a Grand Slam on all three playing surfaces — hard, clay and grass.

“I am appreciative for the opportunity to compete in the Charlotte Invitational this December,” Alcaraz said. “Fans can expect an incredible night and we look forward to providing an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.”

Match times are still to be determined.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in the middle of July.

Related Topics

Carlos Alcaraz /

Frances Tiafoe /

Madison Keys /

Sloane Stephens

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz, three others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December
    AP
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 26: Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain football squad for Paris Olympics: Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to shrug off 2022 demons against defending champion England
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid has been captain of the tournament, says former Afghanistan skipper Asghar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Carlos Alcaraz, three others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December
    AP
  2. Sinner comes in hot to Wimbledon with grasscourt title and top ranking
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Hard-court specialist Medvedev gunning for breakthrough on grass
    Reuters
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz ready for title defence after surging into elite group with Roland Garros crown
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Alex de Minaur, Ajla Tomljanovic to lead Australia’s tennis team at Olympics
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Carlos Alcaraz, three others to compete in tennis exhibition in Charlotte in December
    AP
  2. Indian Sports Wrap, June 26: Probables announced for SAFF U-17 Men’s Championship camp
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain football squad for Paris Olympics: Yamal, Williams and Pedri not included
    AP
  4. IND vs ENG, Semifinal T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to shrug off 2022 demons against defending champion England
    Ashwin Achal
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid has been captain of the tournament, says former Afghanistan skipper Asghar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment