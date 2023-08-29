MagazineBuy Print

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer, US Open 2023: First Round Preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

US Open 2023: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will begin his title defence against Dominik Koepfer in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 18:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Dominik Koepfer (right) in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Dominik Koepfer (right) in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alcaraz (left) takes on Dominik Koepfer (right) in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will be in action on day two of the US Open 2023 where he will be up against Dominik Koepfer in the first round.

The match is scheduled to be played last in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

US Open: When and where to watch?
The US Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer is schedule to begin from 6 AM IST on Wednesday and will be telecast live on  Sony Sports network while the live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

The 20-year-old number one seed and two-time Grand Slam winner Alcaraz is coming into the tournament after winning Wimbledon and reaching semifinals of the French Open. In the build-up to the US Open, he lost in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open before suffering a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Open final.

On the other side will be 75th ranked German Koepfer who is making a comeback to the Flushing Meadows after 2021. The left-hander’s best finish here is 4th round in 2019. The 29-year-old was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round. He has won two titles on the Challenger Tour this year.

Alcaraz has never faced Koepfer before. This will be the duo’s first meeting in professional tennis. The Spaniard has a 23-6 win-loss record against left-handed players.

