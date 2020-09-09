Tennis Tennis Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov, reaches US Open semifinals Carreno Busta outlasts Denis Shapovalov in a five-set battle to advance to his second US Open semifinal. Reuters NEW YORK 09 September, 2020 11:32 IST Carreno Busta emerged triumphant after a four-hour slugfest. - AP Reuters NEW YORK 09 September, 2020 11:32 IST Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3 in a seesaw battle to advance to his second US Open semifinal on Tuesday.WATCH | Zverev downs CoricThe 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men’s quarterfinalists, had looked down and out when his Canadian opponent served him a bagel in the fourth set.However, after getting some treatment to his lower back, 2017 semifinalist Carreno Busta fought back gamely to seal the deciding set in a match that lasted over four hours. Vamos!The is through to his second SF at the #USOpen @pablocarreno91 I #USOpen pic.twitter.com/KOrc4eURLm— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020 The 20th seed, who is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final, will face Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German took down Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3 earlier on Tuesday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos