Carreno Busta tames erratic Shapovalov, reaches US Open semifinals

Pablo Carreno Busta outlasted an erratic Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3 in a seesaw battle to advance to his second US Open semifinal on Tuesday.

WATCH | Zverev downs Coric

The 29-year-old Spaniard, the oldest of the men’s quarterfinalists, had looked down and out when his Canadian opponent served him a bagel in the fourth set.

However, after getting some treatment to his lower back, 2017 semifinalist Carreno Busta fought back gamely to seal the deciding set in a match that lasted over four hours.

The 20th seed, who is eyeing a place in his maiden Grand Slam final, will face Alexander Zverev in the last four after the German took down Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3 earlier on Tuesday.