Tennis Tennis Ramkumar-Hoang beat top seeds in Nottingham Ramkumar Ramanathan-Antoine Hoang knocked out British top seeds Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 7-6(3),3-6, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament on grass. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 10 June, 2021 19:34 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan and Antoine Hoang knocked out Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara on Thursday. - R. RAGU Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 10 June, 2021 19:34 IST Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with Antoine Hoang of France knocked out the British top seeds Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 7-6(3),3-6, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham.READ| Ankita Raina in final qualifying round of WTA tournament on grass In the Challenger in France, Sumit Nagal in partnership with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat the second seeds Evan King and Hunter Reese of the US 17-15 in the super tie-break, of the doubles pre-quarterfinals.READ| Djokovic enters French Open quarters with five-set comeback over Musetti The results: €618,735 ATP, Stuttgart, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ariel Behar (Uru) & Gonzalo Escobar (Ecu) bt Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo) & Divij Sharan 6-4, 6-2.€132,280 Challenger, Nottingham, Britain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Antoine Hoang (Fra) & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Luke Babridge & Jonny O’Mara (GBR) 7-6(3), 3-6, [10-7].€88,520 Challenger, Lyon, France Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) & Sumit Nagal bt Evan King & Hunter Reese (US) 4-6, 7-5, [17-15]. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.