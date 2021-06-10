Ramkumar-Hoang beat top seeds in Nottingham

Ramkumar Ramanathan in partnership with Antoine Hoang of France knocked out the British top seeds Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara 7-6(3),3-6, [10-7] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €132,280 Challenger tennis tournament on grass in Nottingham.

In the Challenger in France, Sumit Nagal in partnership with Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat the second seeds Evan King and Hunter Reese of the US 17-15 in the super tie-break, of the doubles pre-quarterfinals.

