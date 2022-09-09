Tennis

The WTA250 Chennai Open will be held from September 12 to 18 at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam with Alison Riske-Amritraj of the US being the top seed in singles.

Team Sportstar
09 September, 2022 22:01 IST
Alison Riske-Amritraj of the US will be the top seed in singles at the WTA250 Chennai Open scheduled to be held from September 12 to 18. (FILE PHOTO)

The WTA250 Chennai Open will be held at the SDAT Stadium in Nungambakkam from September 12 to 18. The hard-court event will mark the return of a WTA tournament to India for the first time since 2008 in Bengaluru.

For Chennai, it will be the first international tour-level event since the ATP250 tournament in 2017.

Schedule

The qualifying round will be held on September 10-11 while the main draw matches will be played from September 12 to 18

Draws

The draw for the qualifying round was released on Friday. It features five Indians - Rutuja Bhosale, Riya Bhatia, Sowjanya Bavisetti, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar. Sai Samhitha and Lakshmi Prabha have been awarded wildcards. Out of 24 players, six will qualify for the main draw.

Wildcards
Singles (Qualifying round) - Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi
Singles (Main draw) - Eugenie Bouchard, Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi
Doubles (main draw) - Sharmada Balu and Riya Bhatia

The main draw, which will be released on Saturday, will feature 32 players with American Alison Riske-Amritraj as the top seed. The doubles draw, yet to be released, will have 16 pairs.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the WTA250 Chennai Open 2022 is $251,750 (approximately Rs 2,00,38,000 crore).

Live Telecast Info - When and Where to watch?

The main draw of the WTA250 Chennai Open 2022 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Players list (Singles main draw)
Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)
Varvara Gracheva (Russia)
Magda Linette (Poland)
Rebecca Peterson (Sweden)
Tatjana Maria (Germany)
Qiang Wang (China)
Chloe Pacquet (France)
Rebecca Marino (Canada)
Moyuka Uchuima (Japan)
Oksana Selekhmeteva (Russia)
Anna Blinkova (Russia)
Anastasia Gasanova (Russia)
Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic)
Katarzyna Kawa (Poland)
Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium)
Victoria Jimenez (Andorra)
Arianne Hartono (Netherlands)
Joanne Zuger (Switzerland)
Katie Swan (Great Britain)
Carol Zhao (Canada)
Despina Papamichail (Greece)
Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) - Wildcard
Ankita Raina (India) - Wildcard
Karman Kaur Thandi (India) - Wildcard
