The Qualifying Draw for the WTA Chennai Open was released on Friday.

Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar, Sai Samhitha Chamarthi, Riya Bhatia, Sowjanya Bavisetti and Rutuja Bhosale are the Indians involved.

Lakshmi Prabha and Sai Samhitha have been given qualifying round wildcards. The two were involved in the three-hour long State Championship final in July.