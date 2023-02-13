Russian Kachmazov gets past Ukraine’s Orlov to reach Chennai Open Challenger main draw

On a typically sweltering day in Chennai, there was an intense battle on the outside courts of the SDAT Tennis Stadium during the Chennai Open ATP Challenger 100 event on Monday. It was not just another qualifying round match considering the protagonists’ nationalities.

In a closely fought contest, Russian Alibek Kachmazov prevailed over Ukraine’s Vladyslav Orlov in straight sets - 6-4, 7-6(4) - to reach the main draw.

Though not many words were exchanged, the tension was palpable considering the current geo-political climate following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. To illustrate, the two players did not even have the customary post-match handshake at the nets.

Russia’s Alibek Kachmazov in action. | Photo Credit: R Ragu/The Hindu

Despite the loss, being on the tennis court itself is a big deal for the Ukrainian player.

Hailing from Kharkiv, a city close to the Russian border, Orlov’s house was damaged in the strikes last year. The 27-year-old said he was lucky to have left the country just a week before the war. Since then, he has managed to find a base in Germany and travel worldwide to play tennis.

When asked if he felt any extra pressure to do well, considering his opponent was Russian, Orlov played it down, saying he focused on the ball more than the player.

But prod him further on the conditions back home, and if he could see a Russian player as distinct from his government, Orlov did not hold back.

“I don’t care. I mean, I cannot do anything. If it were up to me, of course, I would then ban these guys because it is not normal. I don’t have a house now, why? I’m playing against a guy sponsored by some companies supporting the war. I don’t know, that’s not fair for me, but I cannot influence this. So, my job is to go and play,” said Orlov.

“I think all the Russian and Belarusian players should be banned until their countries stop invading other countries. In the 21st century, you cannot kill people or destroy houses and kindergartens,” he added.

On the challenges of playing tennis with his country in turmoil, Orlov said, “Tennis helps me take my mind away from it. It has motivated me to do well. The army is fighting in tough conditions, so I must do the same here, whether it is hot or humid and win. It did not happen today, but I will try next week.”