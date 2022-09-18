Chennai Open WTA 250: Top-seeded pair of Dabrowski and Stefani wins doubles title

Top-seeded Canadian-Brazilian pair of Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, playing together after a year, clinched the doubles title at the WTA250 Chennai Open on Sunday.

Dabrowski and Stefani won 6-1, 6-2 against the first-time pairing of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze in just 57 minutes.

Stefani and Dabrowski served well for a major part of the tie, hitting five aces, and winning 69 per cent of their first serve points.

The 25-year-old Brazilian hit two of those five aces in the opening game of the match itself.

“We served well today. We hit our spots well. We made them really uncomfortable on the returns and put them under pressure on all of our service games and that was really great,” said Dabrowski in the post-match press conference.

On the other hand, Blinkova and Dzalamidze got their serves broken at deciding points with Dabrowski hitting crosscourt forehand volleys on both occasions.

The top seeds took a 5-0 lead and closed the first set in 24 minutes with the Canadian hitting a backhand pass.

The same script followed in the second set as Dzalamidze overhit a backhand down the line and a forehand volley on deciding points in the third and fifth game to give the opponents a 4-1 lead.

Dzalamidze and Blinkova had dug deep in the first two rounds, winning matches in the super tiebreaks.

However, against the experienced pair of Dabrowski and Stefani, they could not convert any of the three break point chances.

The Brazilian, serving for the match at 5-2, held to love, and completed a successful return to professional tennis with a title after sitting out for a year due to a knee injury sustained at the 2021 US Open semifinals.