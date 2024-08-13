MagazineBuy Print

Cincinnati Open: Number one seeds, six Americans advance with wins in qualifying

Top seeds Nuno Borges, from Portugal, beat Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, and Magdalena Frech, from Poland, beat 14th-seeded Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Published : Aug 13, 2024 10:43 IST , CINCINNATI - 2 MINS READ

AP
Nuno Borges of Portugal.
Nuno Borges of Portugal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nuno Borges of Portugal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nuno Borges and Magdalena Frech, the top men’s and women’s seeds in the Cincinnati Open, advanced with wins in the qualifying round on Monday.

Borges, from Portugal, beat Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-1, and Frech, from Poland, beat 14th-seeded Jéssica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Six Americans — three men and three women — advanced in the main draws. No. 5 seed Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., defeated Mackenzie McDonald of Orlando, Fla., 6-3, 6-2; Brandon Holt of Rolling Hills, Calif., beat Zachary Svajda of San Diego, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; and Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York got past Australia’s Rinky Hijikata, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

In the women’s draw, 12th-seeded Taylor Townsend of Smyrna, Ga. beat No. 4 Katie Volynets of Walnut Creek, Calif., 6-0, 6-3; Robin Montgomery of Washington defeated No. 16 Martina Trevisan of Italy, 6-4, 6-4; and Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Mo., edged Japan’s Naomi Osaka, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

For the men, Italy’s Flavio Cobolli beat 10th-seeded Tommy Paul of Boca Raton, Fla., 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. No. 3 Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan and No. 11 Corentin Moutet of France also advanced. For the women, No. 15 Harriet Dart of Great Britain, defeated No. 5 Elina Avanesyan of Armenia, 6-4, 6-1. No. 3 Lulu Sun of Australia’s Lulu Sun, No. 10 Varvara Gracheva, and No. 13 Y.F. Wang of China also advanced.

LOOKING AHEAD

The men’s and women’s main draw both resume tomorrow. Twelve Americans — 10 men and two women — will be on courts throughout the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

No. 12 seed Ben Shelton of Atlanta will take on Reilly Opelka of St. Joseph, Mich., in the afternoon. No. 11 Taylor Fritz of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will take on Brandon Nakashima of San Diego in the evening.

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
