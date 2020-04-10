Tennis Tennis French tennis federation sets up 35m euros support plan The support plan will help players and benefit clubs, coaches, instructors, officials and tournament organisers affected by the coronavirus. PTI 10 April, 2020 21:09 IST This year's tennis season is in danger of being wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. - Getty Images PTI 10 April, 2020 21:09 IST The French tennis federation has set up a support plan worth 35 million euros ($38 million) to help professional players facing financial problems because of the coronavirus pandemic.The FFT says it has approved the scheme that will also benefit clubs, coaches, instructors, officials and tournament organisers affected by the health crisis.The FFT says practical arrangements for the allocation still need to be discussed.The ATP and WTA announced this month that the men’s and women’s professional tours would be suspended until at least July 13. Wimbledon has been canceled because of the deadly virus while the start of the French Open has been postponed from late May to late September. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos