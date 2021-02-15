Tennis Tennis Australian Open: Medvedev strolls into last eight Daniil Medvedev brushes aside Mackenzie McDonald in three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Reuters 15 February, 2021 10:07 IST Daniil Medevedev reacts during his fourth-round contest on Monday. - REUTERS Reuters 15 February, 2021 10:07 IST Daniil Medvedev firmed as an Australian Open contender when he brushed aside Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals and extend his winning streak to 18 matches on Monday.SCORE CENTREThe fourth seeded Russian won his first career five-set match in the third round but there was no need for a prolonged spell in the sun to see off McDonald on Margaret Court Arena.World No. 192 McDonald had some luck going to the net but could not match the power of Medvedev’s serve or the intensity the Russian brought to bear on big points. From @ATPCup teammates to quarterfinal opponents?@DaniilMedwed has his fingers crossed for an all-affair!#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/EywD3vt7lv— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 15, 2021 Medvedev converted six of the seven break points he carved out, the last to win the match and set up a last-eight clash with compatriot Andrey Rublev or Norwegian Casper Ruud. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos