Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam; Murray,Tsonga handed wild cards

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from next week's ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and will be replaced by former winners Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said on Thursday.World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19."Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favourite stops... I look forward to coming back in the future," Medvedev said.Murray and Tsonga, both of whom recently returned from long-term injury, have been handed wild cards for the event, which begins on Monday.