Tennis Tennis Medvedev tests COVID-19 positive, out of Monte Carlo Masters World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in isolation. Reuters 13 April, 2021 14:27 IST Daniil Medevev in action during the Miami Open in March, 2021. - AP Reuters 13 April, 2021 14:27 IST World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been withdrawn from this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP said on Tuesday.Medvedev, who was seeded second behind top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been put in isolation and is being monitored by the tournament and ATP medical teams, the men's tennis governing body said in a statement.