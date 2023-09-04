Lucknow to host Davis Cup World Group-2 tie between India and Morocco

The hard courts of the Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, will play host for the Davis Cup World Group-2 tie against Morocco.

With the two leading players of Morocco, Elliot Benchetrit and Yassine Dlimi ranked 476 and 551 respectively, the Indian team possibly did not feel the need to look for a venue with grass courts.

Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar ranked 189 and 361 respectively, are expected to shoulder the responsibility of playing the singles matches. Top doubles star Rohan Bopanna will have the option of playing the doubles rubber with Yuki Bhambri or Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble soon at the venue for training. There is also a plan to use the opportunity to have a training camp for the Indian teams headed for the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The local organisers are making all arrangements in terms of having stands for the spectators and others as the sports complex does not have a stadium for the tennis facility.