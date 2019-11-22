Spain's Bautista Agut out of Davis Cup after father's death

Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from Spain's Davis Cup team following the death of his father on Thursday.

Bautista Agut had played two singles matches for Spain at this week's tournament in Madrid, losing to Andrey Rublev on Tuesday before defeating Croatia's Nikola Mektic on Wednesday.

However, Spain will be without the 29-year-old – which is its number two player behind world number one Rafael Nadal – for the rest of the competition.

ÚLTIMA HORA: Roberto Bautista abandona el equipo de Copa Davis por motivos personales



"We want to accompany Roberto in these hard times. He is an exceptional tennis player who symbolises the highest values ​​of tennis and sports," Royal Spanish Tennis Federation​ (RFET) president Miguel Diaz said in a statement.

"He is an example, not only as an athlete, but also as a person. I want to transfer in my name all the support of Spanish tennis."

Five-time Davis Cup champion Spain faces Argentina in the quarterfinals on Friday.