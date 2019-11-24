Tennis Tennis Davis Cuppers Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan named in India's SAF Games squad Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will join the Indian team right after the India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie to be held in Kazakhstan. Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 November, 2019 21:08 IST Saketh Myneni will be the senior-most player in the Indian team at the SAF Games. - V. Sreenivasa Murthy Team Sportstar NEW DELHI 24 November, 2019 21:08 IST Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Niki Poonacha and Manish Sureshkumar will form the Indian men’s tennis team for the SAF Games to be held in Kathmandu from December 1 to 10. Saketh and Jeevan will join from the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Kazakhstan.The women’s team will be spearheaded by newly crowned national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti. Bhuvana Kalva, Prerna Bhambri, Sathwika Sama, Prarthana Thombare and Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi will be the other members.Former national champion Ashutosh Singh will be the captain-coach for both the men’s and women’s teams. Physiotherapist Anand Kumar Dubey will also join the team from Davis Cup in Kazakhstan. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.