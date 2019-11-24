Davis Cuppers Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan named in India's SAF Games squad

Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sriram Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, Niki Poonacha and Manish Sureshkumar will form the Indian men’s tennis team for the SAF Games to be held in Kathmandu from December 1 to 10.

Saketh and Jeevan will join from the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Kazakhstan.

The women’s team will be spearheaded by newly crowned national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti. Bhuvana Kalva, Prerna Bhambri, Sathwika Sama, Prarthana Thombare and Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi will be the other members.

Former national champion Ashutosh Singh will be the captain-coach for both the men’s and women’s teams. Physiotherapist Anand Kumar Dubey will also join the team from Davis Cup in Kazakhstan.