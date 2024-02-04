MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title

Published : Feb 04, 2024 20:47 IST , HUA HIN, THAILAND - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Diana Shnaider.
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Diana Shnaider. | Photo Credit: STR
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Diana Shnaider. | Photo Credit: STR

Rising Russian star Diana Shnaider bounced back from a turbulent second set to upend defending champion Zhu Lin of China 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 for her maiden title at the WTA Thailand Open on Sunday.

The No. 108-ranked North Carolina State University student displayed a fierce and solid baseline game to unsettle her No. 45-ranked opponent, prevailing in a competitive contest lasting one hour and 59 minutes amid challenging, humid conditions at the beach resort.

Facing a brief setback as Zhu fought back from 1-4 to 3-4, Shnaider regained control by unleashing deep flat strokes, managing to break back to lead 5-3 before comfortably securing the first set.

In the second, Zhu mounted a comeback, winning four consecutive games from 2-2, to force a decisive third set. The Chinese player capitalized on uncharacteristic errors from her opponent to set the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Following a toilet break, Shnaider returned to the court with renewed intensity. As Zhu struggled to maintain focus, Shnaider seized the opportunity to break her opponent three times to clinch the decisive set and claim her first WTA title.

It was Shnaider’s second WTA final appearance, having previously lost to Ons Jabeur in Ningbo, China last September.

“I feel like I won a Grand Slam. I’m not lying guys. This win will stay in my memory for a long time,” Shnaider said.

“The last two points were crazy. I kept doing everything that I could. I’m so proud of myself. I was running as fast as I could for every ball,” said the lefthander.

In the doubles final, Miyu Kato of Japan and Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia secured their third title as a pair by defeating the Chinese duo of Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang 6-4, 1-6, 10-7. Their previous victories came in Auckland and Cleveland in 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

Diana Shnaider /

Zhu Lin /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: U Mumba v Bengaluru Bulls evenly poised; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala takes first innings lead despite Eknath’s century
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. James Anderson bullish on England’s chances of pulling off record chase on fourth day of Visakhapatnam Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Anshu Malik gets Paris Olympics preparation back on track with national title
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title
    AP
  2. WTA Mumbai Open: Ankita Raina recalls the confidence she gained by advancing to quarterfinals of 2017 edition
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  3. PAK vs IND Davis Cup: India blanks Pakistan 4-0, seals place in World Group I
    PTI
  4. Brazil beats host Sweden 3-1 to advance to Davis Cup Finals group stage for first time
    AP
  5. Diana Shnaider to face Zhu Lin for Thailand Open title
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE score, Season 10: U Mumba v Bengaluru Bulls evenly poised; Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  2. WTA Thailand Open: Diana Shnaider tops Zhu Lin to win first career title
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kerala takes first innings lead despite Eknath’s century
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. James Anderson bullish on England’s chances of pulling off record chase on fourth day of Visakhapatnam Test
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Anshu Malik gets Paris Olympics preparation back on track with national title
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment